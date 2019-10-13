Mother nature is really keeping the Bay on its toes.

After a pearler of a Sunday, heavy rain and gales are expected to sweep over the region from tonight.

A deep low is forecast to approach New Zealand from the northwest today, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the North Island both today and tomorrow.

The heaviest rain is expected in Coromandel Peninsula, but downpours are expected across the Bay of Plenty.



Warnings (orange) and watches (yellow) for heavy rain and strong winds are in force from later on Monday. Details here https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^SG pic.twitter.com/11WNmGrg92 — MetService (@MetService) October 13, 2019

From 11pm tonight through to 11pm tomorrow, periods of rainfall will hit the region.

The strongest winds are expected to strike the Western Bay of Plenty.



Head-up North Islanders!



A subtropical low will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the upper north starting Mon and then continue south overnight into Tue. The heaviest falls are expected in the north and east.



Take care and remember to never drive through standing water. 💦 pic.twitter.com/wBoG5QAuH9 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 13, 2019

TUESDAY FORECAST:

Rotorua: Periods of rain, chance heavy falls. Strong southeasterlies. High of 15C, low of 9C.

Tauranga: Rain, with some heavy and possibly thundery falls. Strong easterlies, tending northerly in the afternoon. High of 17C, low of 12C.

Whakatane: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Strong easterlies tending northerly. High of 17C, low of 12C.