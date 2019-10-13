The preliminary results for the Bay of Plenty District Health Board election are in.

The seven successful candidates are Mark Arundel, Marion Guy, Geoff Esterman, Ian Finch, Bev Edlin, Hori Ahomiro and Ron Scott.

The final results will be received on Thursday October 17 once all special votes have been included.

READ MORE:

• Local government elections 2019, all you need to know

• Local body elections: More women voted into power in Western Bay of Plenty

• Local elections: Greg Brownless loses Tauranga mayoralty to Tenby Powell in shock loss

• Local Body elections: The new mayor and councillors by town

Advertisement

Election for the Bay of Plenty District Health Board was required for seven positions, elected at large from the area comprising the Kawerau District Council, Ōpōtiki District Council, Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Whakatāne District Council.

Following the election, the Minister of Health will appoint a further four members making a total of 11 members per board.

More to come.