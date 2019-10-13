The Tauranga Arts Festival family show Kaput is, well, kaput thanks to sole actor Tom Flanagan suffering a knee injury that requires surgery.

Ticket-holders to the three Kaput shows (6pm on October 24, 1pm and 6pm on October 25) will be offered a refund or ticket exchange to the replacement show, Splash Test Dummies, also from Australia and also suitable for all ages.

Award-winning Splash Test Dummies includes synchronised swimming on unicycles, Muscle Beach balancing acts, magic tricks and water skiing through the theatre.

Qualified circus performers Jamie Bretman, Jack Coleman and Simon Wright started working together in 2013 and have been compared with the likes of Cirque du Soleil and Circus Oz.

Advertisement

"We blur the lines between the impossible and possible," said Bretman, who has a background as a youth worker.

"If we can get even some of our audience members to run with the idea that anything is possible, we have achieved what we set out to do," he said.

"We don't talk down to kids, I'm a firm believer in this – it's important to us to make the work excellent. We are constantly improving the show and giving kids permission to be involved, or not, but to trust us. It's a really safe space and it's really interactive."

Kaput ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketek over the next few days to will arrange an exchange or refund.