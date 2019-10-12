Former mayor Greg Brownless says he is unsure about what he will do next after losing the mayoralty race to businessman Tenby Powell.

In a stunning upset, Powell was elected as Tauranga mayor with a 4000-vote lead over Brownless, with 95 per cent of votes counted.

Brownless said his only plans for the near future was a return to the theatre in a play called Noises Off at the Tauranga Repertory Theatre towards the end of the year.

He had notions of indulging his love of writing by starting a newspaper or a magazine but had not given it serious thought.

"I was ready to come into work on Monday as normal but now I'm not."

Brownless said he felt he was leaving the council in a good place.

He said Powell ran a good campaign and he hoped to see Powell leverage his central Government relationships to make progress on issues such as transport funding.

Brownless had no plans for a return to politics - but did not rule it out.

"I want to give the new council a chance. A better chance than perhaps I had."