In a stunning upset, businessman Tenby Powell has won the race for mayor of Tauranga.

Progress results show Powell, 59, with a 4000-vote lead over incumbent mayor Greg Brownless.

Powell, husband of entrepreneur Sharon Hunter and father of two young adult children, moved back to his childhood hometown of Tauranga in May to run for election.

He has run a high profile campaign that has produced both fervent support and some controversy.

Advertisement

Powell has said that if elected he would resign his positions of chairman of the Government's Small Business Development Group and the New Zealand Small Business Council.

He is also an Honorary Colonel of the 3/6 Battalion.

He has relisted the couple's designer family home on Auckland's waterfront.

Powell told NZME he expected it would go for around $20m. He had yet to buy in the Bay of Plenty.