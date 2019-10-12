The representative make-up of Western Bay of Plenty District Council has changed dramatically with the election of four women into power.

Successful candidates Anne Henry, Christina Humphreys and Monique Lints will join incumbent councillor Margaret Murray-Benge on the council.

Western Bay mayoral and council candidate Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / File

In the Te Puke-Maketū ward, former councillor Mike Lally was pushed out by newcomer Monique Lints, who received more votes (2089) than anyone else standing for the four roles. Others voted in were seasoned councillors John Scrimgeour (2031), Kevin Marsh (1883) and Grant Dally (1767).

There was also a change of seats for the Katikati-WaihĪ Beach ward with James Denyer (1918), Christina Humphreys (1432) and Anne Henry (1265) successful in their campaigns. Former councillor David Marshall (1126) was not.

Margaret Murray-Benge failed in her bid to be mayor to incumbent Garry Webber, but she was the most popular elected member for the Kaimai ward with 2411 votes. She was followed by existing fellow councillors Don Twaites (2384) and Mark Dean (2099). Former community board member Murray Grainger (1904) will join them as a councillor, having ousted former councillor John Palmer (1707).

There are plenty of new faces on the district's community boards also, with the entire Te Puke community board being replaced.

Richard Crawford (1117), Tupaea Rolleston (988), Dale Snell (969) and Kassie Ellis (858) will make up the new community board.

In Ōmokoroa, husband and wife team Derek (803) and Teresa Sage (914) will join Peter Presland (914) and John Evans (518) to represent the coastal community while in Katikati Ben Warren (1785), Neil Harray (1672), Kate Sutherland (1405) and Christina Humphreys (1334) will make up the new community board there.

At Waihī Beach, the community board representation stood uncontested, with Ross Goudie, Bob Hulme, Marilyn Roberts and Don Ryan automatically elected.

Earlier this year, outgoing deputy mayor Mike Williams described the council as "pale, stale and male" in need of more diversity.