Incumbent Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber will once more hold on to the district's mayoralty chains.

Provisional figures released this afternoon has shown Webber voted back into the position he had previously held after taking over from predecessor and former mayor Ross Paterson in 2016.

Garry Webber, pictured relaxing on Cameron Rd before election day. Photo / File

As of 1.40pm, 95 per cent of votes were counted, showing Webber receiving 5466 votes. Fellow mayoral contenders Margaret Murray-Benge received 4498 and Stephen Fawcett 1557.

Webber celebrated quietly with family at his and wife Carole's Ōmokoroa home and said it was a "great result".

"The public are saying they want more of the same - good strong financial management and good business acumen."

Webber said now the election was behind him, he and other elected members could get on with things.

He thanked his wife "the boss" Carole for her support through the campaign and also that of Michelle Crook and Nikita Williams.



This was Webber's third campaign in local body elections, and second for the mayoralty.

He said he had never encountered a campaign such as this year's and, at times, he was not sure what the result would be.

Webber, who has a 30-year background as senior executive in the dairy industry including seven years as chief executive of Alpine Dairy Products, said he ran for the role again because he truly believed he was the right person for the mayoralty.

Webber contested the mayoralty with Western Bay of Plenty councillor Margaret Murray-Benge and newcomer Stephen Fawcett.