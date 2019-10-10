Locals will get the chance to pick celebrated chef Nadia Lim's brain as she fronts a charitable lunch in Mount Maunganui next weekend.

Lim will be joining the Cambodia Charitable Trust (CCT) next Sunday for a lunch where she will chat about her life, food and the trust's work in Cambodia.

The three-course lunch will take place at Fire restaurant, where guests will have the chance to ask questions and chat with Lim.

Lim said she felt compelled to help the trust, which worked to help impoverished children receive an education.

"Dad was Malaysian-Chinese and grew up in Malaysia in poor circumstances. His way out of poverty was through education," she said.

The small Tauranga-based organisation was putting a new educational tool in place for the children to help improve the quality of teaching, both individually and in Cambodia overall.

Proceeds raised from the lunch will go towards initiatives that make changes to the education system in the deprived areas of the country.

It will provide hope and empowerment to children at the highest risk of sex trafficking and slavery, in the most impoverished rural areas of Cambodia.

DETAILS:

What: Lunch with Nadia

Where: Fire restaurant, Mount Maunganui

When: Sunday, October 20 1pm - 3pm

Tickets can be bought online on EventFinda