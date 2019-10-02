Bay of Plenty residents have one last chance to see the replica tall ship HMB Endeavour in local waters as it leaves Tauranga today.

The ship will leave Port of Tauranga at approximately 3pm, weather permitting, bound for Gisborne.

It arrived in Tauranga last Friday, completing its voyage from Australia to New Zealand for the Tuia 250 commemorative events marking New Zealand's Pacific voyaging heritage and the first onshore encounters between Māori and Pākehā in 1769–70.

The HMB Endeavour arrives at Tauranga Harbour. Photo / file

The stopover in Tauranga was an operational one only where it cleared customs, changed crew and stocked up for the trip south.

There were no public events so today's departure is the only opportunity to see the vessel in the Bay of Plenty.

The replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour was greeted by dozens of people on Mauao on Friday who cheered as it sailed into the Tauranga Harbour.

There were cheers from some walkers who were trying to capture the attention of those on board the same ship a Far North iwi banned from docking in its waters.