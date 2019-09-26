A fire investigator is on the scene of a fire that engulfed a Te Teko home.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it received a report of the fire on Te Teko Rd at 1.50pm today.

The spokesman said the fire was "well-involved" when fire crews arrived.

Four fire trucks were used to put out the flames and it was now extinguished.

Crews were still on scene to dampen the fire and a fire investigator was on scene.

There were no reports of injuries or smoke inhalation and an ambulance was not required to attend, the spokesman said.