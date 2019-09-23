Someone is going to die because Tauranga City Council is hopeless at fixing things.

I raise this because on September 17 we experienced a graphic display of the results of the Cameron Rd-Chadwick Rd safety botch-up.

While stuck in the stationary traffic, leading south to the Chadwick Rd roundabout, we were stormed by an ambulance, lights flashing, sirens wailing, presumably on a life-or-death mercy mission.

We, jammed between a concrete barrier and a cycle safety track, had no legal place in which to get out of the way.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Do we swerve into the safe cycle lane to let the ambulance

Ward system

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.