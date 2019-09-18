Port of Tauranga chief financial officer Steve Gray announced he will retire in June next year.

Gray has held the position for 12 years and has been with the organisation for 32 years, but will give it up for health reasons.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns said Gray had been instrumental in the company's success and he would be greatly missed.

"In Steve's time as CFO, he has overseen outstanding returns for our shareholders. He led the team that negotiated the long-term freight agreement with Kotahi that enabled Port of Tauranga to become big ship capable and New Zealand's largest port," Cairns said.

Gray was named CFO of the Year in the 2017 Deloitte Top 200 Business Awards.

He will continue in governance roles on Port of Tauranga's associate companies.

Port of Tauranga's finance and IT manager Simon Kebbell will take on the responsibilities of Company Secretary and join the Senior Management Team.

Kebbell has been with the organisation for 16 years.

Port of Tauranga also announced today the appointment of Leonard Sampson to the newly-created position of chief operating officer.