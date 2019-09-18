A host of the hottest acts around will feature at Spring Things: Labour Weekend - a Kiwi music extravaganza being held in Tauranga.

The concert will be held on Sunday October 27 and is presented by George FM, Pato Entertainment, Audiology and Fabrik.

Spring Things: Labour Weekend includes an all-star line-up from The Upbeats, Home Brew, LA Women and Deadbeat, to Church & AP, P Money, Paige and Summer Thieves.

The Upbeats. Photo / File

Situated at Soper Reserve, right in the heart of Mount Maunganui, it's expected tickets to the R18 event will be snapped up.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Thursday September 19 at 7.00pm from www.ticketfairy.com

The Labour Weekend concert joins a ever-growing list of hot acts coming to the Bay of Plenty this summer including Ben Harper in Mount Maunganui on February 29 and Katchafire, The Black Seeds, and Tomorrow People in the Mount on December 27 and Rotorua on January 3.

American rap superstar Tyga will headline a hip hop concert in Mount Maunganui on October 23.