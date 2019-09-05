New Zealand reggae royalty Katchafire will headline a concert in Mount Maunganui during the Christmas period.

The concert is part of a seven-date tour announced by the show's promoter Pato Entertainment, and includes summer hot spots Mount Maunganui, Coroglen and Nelson.

The Black Seeds. Photo / File

The tour will pass through Rotorua for a concert at the lakefront on January 3.

The Mount Maunganui concert at Mount Park on December 27 will also feature The Black Seeds, and Tomorrow People.

Tickets are on sale on Tuesday September 10 at 7pm here.

Tour dates:

Thurs Dec 27 - Mount Maunganui - Mount Park - w The Black Seeds, Tomorrow People

Sat Dec 28 - Palmerston North - Ballroom (B&M Centre - arena 4) w Blackseeds

Sun Dec 29 Nelson - Trafalgar Centre w LAB

Mon Dec 30 - Napier - Pettigrew w The Blackseeds, 1814

Thurs Jan 2 - Coroglen - Coroglen Tavern w 1814, Tomorrow People

Fri Jan 3 - Rotorua (The Lake Front) w Blackseeds, 1814, Tomorrow People

Sat Jan 4 - New Plymouth - Butlers Reef w The Black Seeds