Light aircraft crashes near Matatā, Bay of Plenty, three people injured

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
SunLive
Quick Read

A light aircraft has crashed on a rural property near Bennett Rd, Matatā. Photo / Google StreetView

Three people have been injured following an aircraft crash in eastern Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services are responding to a light aircraft crash on a rural residential property near Matatā.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the aviation incident between Matatā and Thorndon at 3.16pm.

“We responded with two

