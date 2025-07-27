Light aircraft crashes near Matatā, Bay of Plenty, three people injured
A light aircraft has crashed on a rural property near Bennett Rd, Matatā. Photo / Google StreetView
Three people have been injured following an aircraft crash in eastern Bay of Plenty.
Emergency services are responding to a light aircraft crash on a rural residential property near Matatā.
Hato Hone St John was notified of the aviation incident between Matatā and Thorndon at 3.16pm.
“We responded with two
ambulances, two rapid response units, two helicopters, and one manager to the scene,” St John said.
“Our crews have assessed and treated three patients; one in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.”