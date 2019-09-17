The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is getting behind the city's youth to put on free buses for all for the Intergenerational Strike 4 Climate event next week.

The strike will take place next Friday at the south end of The Strand from 12pm.

As a response to this, the council have agreed to provide free BayHopper bus transport for everyone on that day.

On a post from Student Strike 4 Climate, it said they were excited that the strike would be accessible for everyone and it woould make lower emission travel "cheaper and easier for us all."

A spokesman from the council confirmed that there would be free buses for adults, children and students on the Climate Change Strike day next Friday across the region.