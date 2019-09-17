Tauranga City Council has taken the first step towards revoking its decision to give 11 Mission St to the Ōtamataha Trust.

In a meeting this afternoon, the council received legal advice that it could not revoke the decision it made just last week, today.

Under standing orders, the council would have to publicly notify its intentions and make the decision at another meeting.

The council voted seven to four to reconsider the decision at a meeting before the end of this term.

A date for that meeting has yet to be set.

