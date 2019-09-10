This is a developing story

Tauranga City Council has put a decision about the future ownership of 11 Mission St in the hands of the Elms Foundation board.

In a roller coaster of decisions this afternoon, Tauranga City Council voted not to gift the $1 million piece of historic land to the Ōtamataha Trust, then voted not to give it to the Elms Foundation either.

The final decision essentially turned on the vote of councillor Rick Curach.

Advertisement

Curach proposed the council vote to give the land to the trust with a condition: endorsement of the gift by the Elms Foundation.

The two parties would also need to make an agreement to lease the land to The Elms.

The council voted six to five in support.

The meeting heard that if the Elms did not give its endorsement, the decision would come back to the council.

Curach said in the meeting it was a "cop-out" for the foundation to have taken a neutral position on the council's decision.

He could not support giving the land to either party without "that solid foundation of understanding where the Elms Foundation sits".

Some councillors slated the move as the council passing the buck of a controversial and weighty decision to the Elms Foundation.

A crowd of an estimated 100 people filled the council chambers to hear the decision.

Advertisement

A storm of controversy and intense public interest followed Tauranga City Council's proposal in December to gift the section to the Ōtamataha Trust, which represents hapu Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tamarawaho.

The 1400sq m section is valued at $1m and adjoins The Elms land, one of Tauranga's most historic sites.

Read more

Land grab or historic opportunity? Controversy surrounds The Elms

Feedback sought on transfer of historic Tauranga pā site

Tauranga City Council may gift $1m historic Mission St property to trust

The Elms, Mission House. Photo / Joel Ford

Five choices were put in front of the elected members.

The council could, as proposed and consulted on, gift it to the trust, subject to a lease in favour of the Elms Foundation.

The council could also choose to give the land to the foundation directly, give it to an entity representing both the foundation and the trust, sell it to either party at market price, or retain ownership itself.

There has been fervent support both for and against the idea, with formal submissions split 58 per cent against, 39 per cent in support.

Some claimed the council was breaking a promise to give the land directly to the foundation, and that was the intent when the council bought the land in 2006.

The foundation has officially taken a neutral stance.

Stuart Crosby, who was Tauranga mayor at the time of the purchase and is now an Elms Foundation trustee, has said the council's intent was to give the land to the foundation. The council has found no written evidence of a formal promise.

Disputed historical claims assessed

The 11 Mission St debate has been littered with disputed historical claims about the land.

On the request of Tauranga City Council's chief executive Marty Grenfell, the council asked historian Dr Vincent O'Malley to review the claims for accuracy, relevance and appropriateness.

Grenfell said he made the request after speaking to staff who had "harrowing" experiences during the consultation process.

O'Malley, in a report presented to the council today, found the claim that the land at 11 Mission St was fairly and squarely purchased from Māori by the Church Missionary Society "does not withstand serious scrutiny".

"It is based on a monocultural and ahistorical outlook that fails to consider the cultural and historical context in which the transactions took place."

It was a "conditional transaction" rather than an outright sale, he said.

O'Malley also found the land was not "confiscated" from Māori, but there was a "strong coercive context" to how the Crown gained the title, and its loss was a "significant blow for local hapū".

In today's meeting, deputy mayor Kelvin Clout said elected members received emails questioning O'Malley's neutrality and accusing him of having a "bias against the colonial Government of New Zealand".

O'Malley said he took the same unbiased approach to the report as he took when giving evidence to the Waitangi Tribunal as an expert witness.

"An expert witness does not take sides, they merely pursue the research... My review takes no view on the merits or otherwise of the proposition the council considered."

O'Malley's other findings included:

- Te Papa peninsula was extensively occupied and cultivated by Māori prior to 1828.

- Evidence the land was made available to the Church Missionary Society on a more conditional basis.

- Clear evidence the land was held by the Church Missionary Society in an implied trust for the benefit of Māori.

- No evidence the Church Missionary Society educated Māori for free while charging Pākehā.

- Evidence suggesting 11 Mission St was outside the fortified area of the Otamataha pā but within the wider unfortified area that was occupied and cultivated.

- Māori did not forfeit their rights to Otamataha by choosing not to permanently occupy the site after 1828. They made that move not because the site became unimportant to them but because it became sacred land. How they used the land was not material to assessing ownership rights.