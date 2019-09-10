There was a heavy police presence after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle on Hinemoa St in Whakatāne at midday.

A police spokeswoman said police were called about 12.10pm to Hinemoa St, Whakatāne, following a report of shots being fired from a vehicle.

She said no injuries had been reported at this stage.

Senior Sergeant Mark van der Kley said police received a report that the occupants of a vehicle had allegedly shot at another vehicle at the Hinemoa St roundabout.

Police then located the suspect's vehicle empty at Thornton, he said.

Police are making inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

- Additional reporting, Whakatane Beacon