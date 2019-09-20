MOUNT COLLEGE:

Swimming:

At the New Zealand Secondary Schools Swimming Championships, Mount Maunganui College came away with 21 individual medals, including nine gold.

Molly Shivnan won five gold medals in the Under 16 girls, winning the 100m, 200m, 400m freestyle and the 100m and 200m Backstroke. She also picked up three silver medals in the 200IM, 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Zylieka Pratt-Smith won gold in the Under 15 girls' 50m breaststroke and silver medals in the 100IM, 200IM and 100s breaststroke, also winning bronze in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Lily Cooney won bronze in the Under 15 girls 400m. Brooke Ross had several personal bests in her Under 15 girls age group and won Bronze in the Mount Maunganui College girls' relay team.

Talitha McEwan won three gold medals in the Under 13 girls in the 200m and 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke. She also won silver in the 200IM and bronze in the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Mount Maunganui College's swim team, from left, Brooke Ross, Talitha McEwan, Molly Shivnan, Lily Cooney and Zyleika Pratt Smith, who competed at the NZSS Swimming Championships. Photo / Supplied

Rock climbing:

Mount Maunganui College student Sophia Osipova has gained valuable experience through international competition.

The budding athlete recently returned from the Sport Climbing Youth World Championships in Arco, Italy, where she competed in both Speed Climbing and Bouldering in the Junior Female category.

She held her own against the best in her age group from around the world, achieving a personal best of 18.5 seconds in speed climbing. In bouldering, Sophia didn't score but she has returned home with valuable knowledge that she can use for her training and preparation for future competitions.



Winter tournament week:

The completion of the Secondary Schools Winter Tournament Week saw four Mount Maunganui College teams achieve top 3 placings.

The school's 1st XI Girls Football team defeated the Katikati College 1st XI Girls team 3-1 in the final. This meant they proceeded to win this New Zealand Secondary School 8 team tournament, which was held last week in Hamilton. Lucia Cook, Aneesha Shallcross and Aiyana Rogoz each scored goals to then see the team win the final game.

Mount Maunganui College 1st XI Girls Football winning Tournament Team. Photo / Supplied

Two other Mount Maunganui College teams earned top three placings during Winter Tournament Week. The school's rock climbing team came third in the New Zealand Secondary School's Competition and the Junior A Girls Basketball team placed 2nd in the Zone 2 New Zealand Secondary Schools Tournament.

Also playing in Hamilton was the Mount Maunganui College 1st XI Girls Hockey team. This team played the Saint Peter's Cambridge 1st XI Girls' team in the Kate Trolove Cup Final.

Saint Peter's, who had been dominating this tournament and had not conceded a goal leading up to this final, were given a real test. Mount scored two goals during the game but narrowly lost to Saint Peter's with a score of 3-2, claiming silver.

Jess Carey (red uniform) dribbles the ball into the circle against Hauraki Plain College during the semi final game in the Kate Trolove Hockey Tournament. Photo / Supplied

The Mount Maunganui College 1st XV Boys' Rugby team finished their tournament in 7th position, meaning they are looking forward to next year as many of their players are returning to school in 2020.

The Senior A Girls and Boys Basketball teams both placed 7th in their Premier Grades during Tournament week.

The Mount Maunganui College Junior A Boys Football team finished their tournament in 15th position out of 24 very talented teams.

The Premier Senior A Girls Netball team came 23rd out of 32 teams in the top grade of the Upper North Island Secondary Schools Competition.

The team saw injuries to key players and were pleased to stay in the top grade for next year.

Basketball

On Tuesday evening, the Mount Maunganui College Junior A Girls Basketball team have added to their successful season by winning their semifinal game. They will play next week in the final of the Waikato Junior Premiership against Saint Peter's

Junior A team.