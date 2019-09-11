COMMENT:

Imagine swooshing over the Kaituna River as you hang from a line, feet dangling above the water, the wind in your face and the sounds of the rapids crashing below you.

It's a view usually restricted to the avian creatures living in our forests - but one that could soon be available to us land-dwellers.

A group calling themselves Okere Adventures has proposed building a zipline at the Okere Scenic Reserve, zig-zagging across the river and through the forest.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The beauty of the proposal is the minimal impact it should have on the area's natural features - build a

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.