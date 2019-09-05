Comedy lovers should prepare for an extra night of fun and games as an extra performance has been added to a Tauranga Arts Festival show.

The one-man comedy Kaput will now play for a third time at 6pm on Friday, October 25 in the X Space at Baycourt Theatre.

Australian Tom Flanagan pays homage to his silent film comedy heroes family-friendly award-winning show, Kaput. Photo / Supplied
Australian Tom Flanagan pays homage to his silent film comedy heroes in the family-friendly award-winning show.

Tickets, including family tickets, are on sale at Baycourt's box office and via the website, taurangafestival.co.nz.

General admission earlybird prices apply until September 13.

