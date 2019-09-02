Residents wondering how clean water gets to their tap or where their wastewater goes may be in for a treat.

Following last year's success, Tauranga City Council is again opening the doors to the Oropi water treatment plant and Chapel St wastewater treatment plant for a behind-the-scenes look.

The hour and fifteen-minute tours will be held at both locations from 9am to 12.15pm on September 27 and 28.



City Waters Manager Steve Burton said the tours were a great way to increase awareness of the amount of care and work that goes into these highly technical processes.



"From source to sea – where our drinking water comes from, how we treat it and where it goes once we're done with it. It is a fascinating process and it's increasingly important that we don't take water for granted."



The tour includes climbing stairs, heights and uneven surfaces, so it's not suitable for prams, wheelchairs and mobility scooters.



People who take the tour will also need to wear appropriate clothing and closed, flat shoes.



Children over the age of eight are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult, with no more than two children per adult.



For health reasons, if you have had vomiting or diarrhoea in the three days before the tour, you will be unable to attend the Oropi water treatment plant open day.



For more information and to book your spot, visit the Tauranga City Council website.