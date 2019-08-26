Cost estimates for the Memorial Park to city centre walkway have jumped up by millions, with a decision on the on-again, off-again project's future due today.

The new estimates come as an official information request reveals the Tauranga City Council has spent $538,000 investigating the concept since it was first mooted 15 years ago.

The current iteration proposes a 900m coastal cycle/walkway - either a rock revetment or timber boardwalk - from Memorial Park to the city centre via The Strand.

In a meeting today the council is expected to make a call on whether to sign off the start

Sunk costs: Half a million spent already