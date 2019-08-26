Work will continue on a proposal for a coastal pathway between Memorial Park and The Strand.

Tauranga City Council has voted nine to two to allow staff to develop a business case to be developed for the project.

The business case could cost up to $400,000. New figures presented to the council today estimated the cost of the project at up to $14 million.

The decision is no guarantee the project will be built, only that the council will look into the options.

There was a large crowd in the council chambers to hear the decision, among them residents whose properties adjoined the proposed as well as a sea of cyclists in neon yellow.

