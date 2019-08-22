A candidate for the Tauranga mayoralty has brought out the big guns of political name drops: Willie Apiata.

But it's not tactical advice candidate Tenby Powell was seeking from New Zealand's only Victoria Cross recipient - it's a hug.

Powell, who holds the rank of colonel in the New Zealand Army, posted a shot of himself posing with Apiata on Facebook last night.

He described the visit as a "sanity check" from the busy campaign and said Apiata had "driven] down for a hug".

SOMETIMES YOU JUST NEED A HUG I’m now in month four of campaigning for the Tauranga Mayoralty and it’s fair to say it’s... Posted by Tenby Powell for Mayor of Tauranga on Thursday, 22 August 2019

Apiata, who earned the medal for rescuing a wounded comrade under fire in Afghanistan in 2004, is notoriously media-shy.

He has stepped into the spotlight this year, however to raise awareness about support for the welfare of men and women who leave the services.

Powell is no stranger to the political art of name dropping, having already found opportunity to bring up his connections for former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

He was also spotted hustling for a handshake snap with Shane Jones when the minister visited Tauranga earlier this month.