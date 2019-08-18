Firefighters were called to help save two dogs, one after the other, who found themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place near Okere Falls.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called after reports of two dogs stuck down a cliff on Rotoehu Rd around10.30am yesterday.

He said crews from Maketū and Rotorua attended the rescue, with the Rotorua crew putting a line down to rescue one of the dogs.

The other dog was nowhere to be seen at that point, but firefighter eventually found it nearby the ravine.

Firefighters finished the job at 2.30pm.