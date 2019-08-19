A canoe of New Zealand voyagers will start their trip from Tahiti to Tauranga today using the stars and moon as a guide.

The Tahitian vessel Fa'afaite will travel to New Zealand as a part of the Tuia 250 Voyage, that recognises 250 years since the first encounters between Māori and Pākehā.

The voyage is expected to take about a month and will see the crew cover 2339 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean.

They will first head to Rarotonga, then the Kermadec Islands before setting off for their final destination of Tauranga.

Advertisement

The public will be able to track the vessel throughout their journey.

One of the sailors is Tauranga icon Jack Thatcher.

The 56-year-old, who lives by the water in Matapihi, has spent 30 years at sea.

He navigates by the sun, moon, stars and horizon and was one of only a handful of master navigators in the Pacific.

He teaches his talent of waka voyaging and celestial navigation to eager sailors and this skill will be on full display in the Tahiti voyage.

He learned to navigate in Hawaii and Micronesia at age 32.

Thatcher said this voyage used the same principles of the navigational practices that Tupaia and ancestors who first voyaged to Aotearoa would have used.

"The two Tahitian navigators will be using the natural environment to guide them - the sun at rising and setting times will greatly help these two navigators to keep their waka on their chosen path," said Thatcher.

Advertisement

"The moon and the stars will also be used to show the way. The stars have many patterns that the traditional navigator must memorise to enable the waka to stay on track."

Manatū taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Bernadette Cavanagh said the passage would be "difficult and dangerous" and would be a testament to the skill of "Māori ancestors who voyaged across the Pacific".

The canoe will depart today.