An abatement notice has been issued to a Mount industrial company after complaints of "odour" from neighbouring businesses.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council issued Allied Asphalt in Mount Maunganui an abatement notice for "an odour nuisance" coming from the site.

The council's compliance manager Stephen Mellor said it received seven complaints of the odour on one particular day.

The company had been provided with an appeal period, however, Allied Asphalt's operations manager Brian Palmer said they would not be appealing.

Palmer said the company was investigating the problem that caused the breach and was working closely with the council to make sure it did not happen again.

He said they had been working out of the Mount for 30 years and had never had an abatement notice before.

The odour was a product of "smoke" and the company was taking it very seriously to work out what happened, he said.

He said it was only bad on that particular day and it had not been an issue before or since.

The company was not planning on appealing the notice, he said.

Every day the company did emit water vapour from their plant, yet this did not cause any problems for the surrounding environment, Palmer said.

Mellor said the public was quick to notify the regional council of the odour and is was able to respond and identify the source within 30 minutes of the first call.

He said the operation quickly ceased and the odour had improved.

This was the first enforcement action the council had carried out against Allied Asphalt Limited, he said.

Across the road, Allied Automotives owner Brayden Pritchard, said smoke and odour often billowed into his workshop from businesses in the Mount industrial area.

He said on that particular day, "smoke" was pluming from Allied Asphalt and it could be seen going all the way to Matakana.

"You don't want something like that in central Mount Maunganui."

Pritchard said he was considering relocating out of the area and the constant odour from surrounding businesses was a part of the reason.