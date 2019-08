Police and ambulance services are at a single-vehicle crash on Cameron Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene near Chadwick Rd at 2.30pm.

Initial reports were one person had moderate injuries and were being checked by ambulance staff, she said.

A bench seat was also "not looking good".

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.