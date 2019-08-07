A heavy rain watch for Bay of Plenty is in place for later today and into tomorrow.

MetService said a complex low pressure system was forecast to move southeastwards just to the north and east of the North Island on Friday.

There was some uncertainty with regards to the track and intensity of this system, however, if the system tracked close to the North Island it could bring a brief period of heavy rain to the eastern Bay of Plenty.

The watch is in place for areas east of Te Kaha from 3pm Thursday through to 11am Friday.

People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case parts of this watch are upgraded to a full warning.