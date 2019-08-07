A young Gisborne plumber has been named as the Bay of Plenty/Central regional finalist for the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2019 competition.

Alex Hyland, 28, of Steve Wolter Plumbing Ltd will represent the Bay of Plenty and Central region in the national finals in October.

Hyland will be among the top 10 plumbers from across New Zealand who will participate in the national finals later this year.

This will be Hyland's third year competing and third chance at the national title, after making it through to the nationals in 2017 and 2018, but narrowly missing the title.

This year's regional competition took place yesterday at at Plumbing World Tauranga.

The winner of the national finals stand to receive a share in $25,000 worth of prizes and the winner's employer will also receive a range of prizes.

Hyland said he was "very excited" and was looking forward to the "valuable experience" ahead at the national finals.

He said "the competition is getting better year on year and it's good to see more young plumbers giving it a go".

Plumbing World's Central Regional Manager, Steve Langton, said it was a very well-deserved win and a reflection of his skills and expertise.

To qualify for the Young Plumber of the Year competition, participants must be under the age of 31 and working or training as a plumber.

The regional competition saw young plumbers attempt a series of plumbing disciplines, which were assessed by a panel of judges, and they needed to complete a written test.