Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Clayton McMillan has stacked his team with a mixture of youth, excitement and experience for this year's Mitre 10 Cup.

A number of players from last year's winning Under-19 team have been rewarded with an elevation into the Steamers squad.



In his fifth year at the helm, McMillan said this year's squad has a good mixture of youth, enthusiasm and experience.



"Guys like halfback Leroy Carter, Lalomilo Lalomilo and a number of other players have put their hands up and have made it virtually impossible to look past them this season," she said.



But it's not just the young players who will bring excitement into the side.

Dan Hollinshead makes his welcome return to the Steamers squad after a two-year overseas hiatus with French Club Agen and Japanese club Coca Cola Red Sparks.

The first-five has come back rejuvenated and excited to pass down his experience with the young guns in the backline.



McMillan said it's not only in the backline where the coach sees young players stamping their mark in this year's competition.



"Tevita Mafileo made his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs this year and I expect him to make an impact on the Mitre 10 Cup stage."



Former NRL player Abraham Papali'i is also looking to repay the faith shown by McMillan, who plucked the 1.95m, 115kg loose forward from the Auckland club rugby scene and has given him the opportunity to show his wares at a national level.



McMillan has called on former Tasman lock Alex Ainley to apply his trade in Bay colours this season.

The 38-year-old will bring invaluable experience to the likes of young lock Stan van den Hoven in his first stint with the Steamers.



Also signed for the Bay this season is English club, Harlequins', Archie White. The 21-year-old blindside flanker has played for England's Under-20 squad.



One thing the Steamers won't be short of is pace out wide with the likes of Chase Tiatia, Joe Webber, Joe Ravouvou and Emoni Narawa.

This quartet have blistering pace and Narawa's ability to bamboozle an opponent with his right-foot step is sure to feature on a Sky Sport highlight reel.



McMillan said the squad had trained well leading up to the side's season opener against Otago this Sunday.



Playing under the WASPS banner, McMillan got a chance to test out some combinations on the weekend when they played a Game of Three Halves against Counties Manukau and Wellington at Moore Park, Katikati.



His side came away with a 24-15 loss to Wellington and an impressive 31-0 win over Counties Manukau side in front of a large vocal crowd.



The Steamers kick off their Mitre 10 Cup campaign in their first game against Otago at the Tauranga Domain on Sunday at 2.05pm.

The Steamers' opening game will feature a curtain raiser between FMG Rural lX Selection and Thames Valley U16 Selection team kicking off at 12pm with gates opening at 11.30am.

2019 Bay of Plenty squad:

Alex Ainley, Hugh Blake, Luke Campbell, Sam Cane, Aaron Carroll, Leroy Carter, Pryor Collier, Kurt Eklund, Chris Eves, Cole Forbes, Fa'asiu Fuatai, Mathew Skipwith-Garland, Ross Geldenhuys, Nathan Harris, Dan Hollinshead, Joe Johnston, Richard Judd, Mitchell Karpik, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Tevita Mafileo, Hoani Matenga, Tom McHugh, Ajay Mua, Emoni Narawa, Abraham Papali'i, Liam Polwart, Joe Ravouvou, Jason Robertson, Aidan Ross, Jeff Thwaites, Chase Tiatia, Kaleb Trask, Stan van den Hoven, Nathan Vella, Baden Wardlaw, Joe Webber, Archie White.



2019 Steamers magement:

Head coach: Clayton McMillan

Assistant coaches: Mike Rogers, Marty Bourke and Mike Delany

Manager: Wayne Brill

Player Development Manager: Ati Aaifou-Olive

Head strength & conditioning coach: Thomas Stebbing

Assistant strength & conditioning coach/GPS analyst: Conor McNeill

Assistant strength & conditioning coach: Scott Joblin

Physiotherapist: Paul Cameron

Head Analyst: Koichi Kinoshita

Assistant analyst: Hannah McDonald

2019 Steamers Mitre 10 Cup Draw:

Week 1: vs Otago at Tauranga Domain, Tauranga – Sunday, August 11, 2.05pm

Week 2: vs Waikato at Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua – Sunday, August 18, 4.35pm

Week 3: vs Auckland at Eden Park, Auckland – Saturday, August 24, 2.35pm

Week 4: vs North Harbour at QBE Stadium, Albany – Sunday, September 1, 2.05pm

Week 5: vs Wellington at Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua – Saturday, September 7, 7.35pm

Week 6: vs Taranaki at Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth – Saturday, September 14, 2.35pm

Week 7: vs Northland at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei – Sunday, September 22, 4.35pm

Week 8: vs Hawke's Bay at Tauranga Domain, Tauranga – Saturday, September 28, 2.35pm

Week 9: vs Manawatu at Tauranga Domain, Tauranga – Saturday, October 5, 2.35pm

Week 10: vs Southland at Rugby Park, Invercargil – Thursday, October 10, 7.35pm

Semi-finals: Friday 18 October – Saturday, October 19

Finals:

Championship Finals Friday, October 25, 7.35pm

Premiership Finals Saturday, October 26, 7.35pm