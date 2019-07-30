The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is set to get a $50,000 grant from Maritime NZ towards its Recreational Boating Safety Programme.

The grant is just one to be distributed to initiatives nationwide as part of Maritime NZ's safer boating grants totalling $626,570.

The grant for the Bay of Plenty will go towards boat ramp workshops, roadshow presentations (clubs, groups, boat shows), college visits and distribution of promotional material including advice and training of retail staff on lifejackets.

Maritime NZ director Keith Manch said the purpose of the grants was to improve safety for the more than 1.5 million Kiwis who get out on the water each year.

He said they were a practical way to support boating organisations and council programmes that worked directly with boaties.

"Boating is changing and we are seeing big increases in jet skis, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks – we are supporting new, at-the-beach training for boaties using these small craft.

"Lifejackets are boaties single most important piece of safety equipment on all boats – sailing, powered or paddled," he said.

"That is why, for the first time, Maritime NZ is supporting Drowning Prevention Auckland's 'lifejacket hubs' and a similar programme run by the Harbourmaster in Gisborne where lifejackets can be borrowed. We are also proud to continue supporting Coastguard NZ's successful 'Old4New' lifejacket upgrade campaign," Manch said.

Coastguard will receive $80,000 to help provide 3000 subsidised lifejackets to Kiwi boaties.

"We also fund several children's boating education programmes because in New Zealand people often start boating quite young and children can positively influence the safety behavior of their families," Manch said.

There is funding for Folau Malu programme for Pasifika boat users, Survive the Dive for divers and Waka Ama safety basics courses.

The "No excuses" campaign received $70,000 funding to enable 18 councils and the Taupō Harbourmaster to carry out on-water enforcement with a "no excuses" approach to compliance being taken with boaties found in breach of key safety regulations.

The campaign focuses on consequences for those breaking the rules.