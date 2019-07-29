Kiwifruit workers have gathered at Te Puna this morning to celebrate Vanuatu Independence Day in style.

The event has been organised by DMS Progrowers for RSE workers who hail from Vanuatu.

DMS Progrowers human tesources manager Rachel Trimble said it employed 69 RSE workers from Vanuatu who wanted to celebrate the occasion.

"They took it upon themselves to organise the event and because it was important to them DMS has given them the day off to celebrate. It is going to be a huge celebration and they have extended an invitation to other Vanuatu workers who live in the Bay of Plenty."

A welcome dance kicked off festivities at 10am along with a welcome prayer and some history on Independence Day.

Trimble said the festivities which included singing, dancing and lunch would continue throughout the day.