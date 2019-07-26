A safety guard rail will be installed on a crash-prone stretch in Pyes Pa.

The barrier will be installed on Pyes Pa Rd between SH36 at the Tauranga Cemetery roundabout and Kennedy Rd.

Tauranga City Council expects to start work on Monday and be finished by September.

A road closure will impact northbound traffic.

The stretch is above a steep bank up to around 20m high that at least two cars have gone over and into the field below in the past year or so.

A driver survived a plummet down the bank in August last year with minor injuries.

Another car went over the following month, with the driver escaping injury.

This car went over the bank in August 2018. Photo / Matthew Gill

Lakes resident Matthew Gill, who has seen more than one vehicle come to grief on the stretch, was happy to hear the barrier would be improved.

"I think it's brilliant, especially for the landowners who have children that play in that area."