Tauranga's Crown Solicitor says the city's courthouse is not fit for purpose and another top barrister has described facilities at the 54-year-old building as "appalling".

Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett told the Bay of Plenty Times that various issues had been raised by court users "for a considerable time without being addressed".

Partners at two of Tauranga's biggest law firms and other top lawyers in the city have also voiced concerns about the courthouse and the need for change.

However, the answer from Minister of Justice and Minister for Courts Andrew Little about the much-needed upgrades is this: "It won't be

