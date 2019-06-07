A patched Greazy Dogs member who used his mobile phone to film jurors during a major drug-dealing trial in an attempt to intimidate them has been jailed for three years.

The jury trial in August last year, which involved Greazy Dogs vice-president Jay Tarahina Kiwi, had to be aborted after his associate, Dylan Cameron, 39, from Bethlehem was caught filming jury members and a witness in the trial.

Cameron was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court today in relation to a charge of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by filming jury members and a witness at the