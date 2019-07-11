A couple who lost their home to a blaze in Welcome Bay on Sunday has had a Givealittle page set up in support.

David and Helen Jackson were lucky not to be home when their house became engulfed in flames just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Firefighters spent about four hours at a Flinders Rd house fire in Welcome Bay after receiving multiple calls from people in the area saying the house was well-involved in flames.

Welcome Bay residents reported seeing thick, black smoke coming from the home.

Two fire crews from Greerton and one from Tauranga were called to the scene.

A Givealittle page was set up for the Jackson's yesterday.