Power is out to about 100 properties in Pyes Pā this morning.

Powerco contractors are checking the source of a fault that has left 100 customers without power in Keenan Rd.

Network operations manager Phil Marsh said the power outage was reported at 8am.

"It was hoped to have the problem resolved and power restored by early afternoon," he said.

Advertisement

The power outage comes after a power cut in Tauranga yesterday.

A Powerco spokeswoman said power was initially out to 351 properties in the Tauranga area at 3.40am. However, only 60 properties near 11th Ave were affected.

Meanwhile, Powerco said an earlier notification of a power outage to hundreds of Mount Maunganui homes this morning was incorrect.

Powerco recorded a power outage affecting 674 homes in the Marine Parade area near Tweed and Hart streets.

However, Marsh said the outage recorded on the company's website was a "communication device failure" and there was no power cut in the area at all.