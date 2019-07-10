Thousands of dollars have been raised for the families of victims of two fatal crashes in the Bay of Plenty involving international kiwifruit workers.

Southern Cross Horticulture began a Givealittle fundraiser following the deaths of Filipino men Chary Alonzo Sabalande, 34, and Roymark Solomon Bering, 32, after the car they were travelling in was hit by a train in Pongakawa on June 19.

Three other people were seriously injured in the crash.

Since the fundraiser began on June 20, $23,800 has been raised for the victims and their families.

On June 30, Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both of Vanuatu, died after the car they were in crashed into a garage in Te Puke. Two other men were injured in the crash.

Their workplace, Trevelyan's Pack and Cool Ltd, also began a Givealittle page fundraiser after the crash, raising money for the families of the two men who died.

So far, $4970 has been donated.

People who donated money to these fundraisers also shared their love and support for the victims' friends and families.