The search for a fisherman who went missing on June 24 has been scaled back.

Kelly David Rae, 52, from Katikati, fell from a boat and a search has been under way since.

The Police national dive squad helped the search team for three days but did not find Rae.

Searches will continue on occasion but due to the length of time since Rae went missing, the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Police were providing support to Rae's family.