The transformed walking and cycling path in the Kopurererua Valley Reserve will be officially opened on July 14.

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter will open the path at 10am with a community event until 12pm.

Tauranga City Council recently finished the upgrade of the 6km long track, creating a safe walking and cycling link between The Lakes (Tauriko) and Tauranga city centre.

The free community event will include family-friendly activities such as a super hero dress-up, sausage sizzle and community bike ride.

Access to the event is via the Faulkner St entrance to the reserve and people are encouraged to walk or cycle to get there.

The upgrade cost $600,000, with 51 per cent funding from the NZ Transport Agency coming from the Government's $390 million programme to make it easier for kiwis to walk and cycle around New Zealand.

More information about the opening and community event can be found on www.mytauranga.co.nz/kvalleyopening