Tauranga City Council's bans on begging and rough sleeping in three defined parts of three central business districts across the city has been in place since April 1. Sandra Conchie explores whether the bylaw is working effectively to address the reasons why it was introduced and its impacts. She has spoken to retailers, shoppers, homeless advocates, the homeless, police and the council's regulatory compliance manager.


A Greerton shop owner says Tauranga's begging and rough sleeping bans have given shoppers and retailers "their village back".

Under the bylaw, introduced three months ago, the activities are banned within 5m of public entrances

