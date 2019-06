A section of Elizabeth St in the Tauranga CBD will be closed as a tower crane is installed this weekend.

The road will be closed to vehicles on Elizabeth St between Devonport Rd and Grey St between Friday at 7pm to next Monday at 6am, according to Tauranga City Council written statement.

The crane was due to be installed in the Farmers Tauranga Development construction zone.

The street will be open to pedestrians.

