A 35-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today after a car crash followed an alleged attempted burglary in Tauranga early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the man was arrested after allegedly trying to break into an industrial building on Birch Ave, Judea, about 12.10am.

The man was interrupted during the alleged break-in and fled, the spokeswoman said.

Police gained a description of the vehicle and tracked it remotely, before it crashed on Waihī Rd.