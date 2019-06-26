An interim report that was presented to the Tauranga City Council's Projects, Services and Operations Committee yesterday showed its Saturday city centre free parking trial appeared to be successful.

The trial of free on-street parking started in December 2018 to support retailers.

On-street parking charges were removed on Saturdays but the time limits were left unchanged.

In a press release this afternoon, the council said its data suggested more people were parking in the core retail area on Saturdays.

Additionally, Downtown Tauranga said retailers were satisfied with the trial, that there had been no reports of unhappy customers unable to find a parking space, and that they supported the continuation of the trial.

Councillors confirmed the one-year trial should continue and a report with a full assessment was to be presented to full council later in the year, after the elections.

The new council would decide on continuing, extending, or discontinuing the trial.

Parking in all on- and off-street areas, including both car park buildings, was free at weekends and on public holidays, however time limits may still apply in some areas.