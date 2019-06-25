Keep your woolly hat and scarf on hand until as the chilly temperatures felt throughout the Bay of Plenty this morning are set to continue in to the weekend.

MetService figures show the temperature in Rotorua sat at a cool -0.8C while Tauranga dropped to a low 3.8C.

MetService meteorologist Tamara Vukfa said the icy temperatures were the result of longer nights throughout the winter months, with the chilliest time hitting just before sunrise.

The country was currently under a ridge of high pressure with no cloud. This meant the days were clear with little cloud, but any warmth from the earth radiated into the air during the long nights.

Advertisement

Vukfa said the chilly temperatures should last until the weekend.

Weather forecast

Rotorua

Today:

12C High

0C Overnight

Fine with morning frosts. Light winds.

Tomorrow:

13C High

0C Overnight

Fine with early frosts. Some cloud at night. Light winds.

Friday:

12C High

0C Overnight

Fine with early frosts and light winds.

Saturday:

12C High

2C Overnight

Fine with early frosts and light winds.

Sunday:

13C High

3C Overnight

Cloudy periods with light winds.

Tauranga

Today:

14C High

5C Overnight

Fine with southerly breezes dying out.

Tomorrow:

15C High

5C Overnight

Fine with light winds.

Friday:

15C High

5C Overnight

Fine with light winds.

Saturday:

15C High

6C Overnight

Fine with light winds.

Sunday:

15C High

8C Overnight

Cloudy periods with light winds.