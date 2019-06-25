Keep your woolly hat and scarf on hand until as the chilly temperatures felt throughout the Bay of Plenty this morning are set to continue in to the weekend.
MetService figures show the temperature in Rotorua sat at a cool -0.8C while Tauranga dropped to a low 3.8C.
MetService meteorologist Tamara Vukfa said the icy temperatures were the result of longer nights throughout the winter months, with the chilliest time hitting just before sunrise.
The country was currently under a ridge of high pressure with no cloud. This meant the days were clear with little cloud, but any warmth from the earth radiated into the air during the long nights.
Vukfa said the chilly temperatures should last until the weekend.
Weather forecast
Rotorua
Today:
12C High
0C Overnight
Fine with morning frosts. Light winds.
Tomorrow:
13C High
0C Overnight
Fine with early frosts. Some cloud at night. Light winds.
Friday:
12C High
0C Overnight
Fine with early frosts and light winds.
Saturday:
12C High
2C Overnight
Fine with early frosts and light winds.
Sunday:
13C High
3C Overnight
Cloudy periods with light winds.
Tauranga
Today:
14C High
5C Overnight
Fine with southerly breezes dying out.
Tomorrow:
15C High
5C Overnight
Fine with light winds.
Friday:
15C High
5C Overnight
Fine with light winds.
Saturday:
15C High
6C Overnight
Fine with light winds.
Sunday:
15C High
8C Overnight
Cloudy periods with light winds.