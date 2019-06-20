A single-vehicle crash has happened on State Highway 2 coming into Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called at 10.31am but had not arrived at the scene so information was limited.

She said the crash was on State Highway 2 close to Snodgrasss Rd in Te Puna.

The informant had said there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash but they were no longer in the vehicle the spokeswoman said.

A reporter on the scene said the car had flipped on to its roof and an ambulance was on the scene.

St John tweeted ambulance services were treating two paitents for the accident in Whakamarama.

It said ambulance services were still on the scene.

21/06/19 10:26: Traffic incident in Whakamarama. 2 patients treated. Ambulance still on Scene. More details to follow. https://t.co/KQheLcoTXq — St John (@StJohnAlerts) June 20, 2019

