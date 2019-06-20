It is now surrounded by new builds and bustling roads but the Te Ranga Reserve was once the setting for the Battle of Te Ranga.

As the sun burned its way through this morning's fog, people stood silent on the corner of Pyes Pa and Joyce Rd to commemorate the lives lost 155 years ago.

The Battle took place on June 21, 1864 – it was a follow-up to the Battle of Gate Pā.

It was after a karakia and waiata that Tauranga-based military historian Lieutenant Colonel Cliff Simons spoke of the "true events" that day.

Advertisement

He said a large party of Māori moved on to the site to build trenches in hopes to catch the British soldiers off guard.

"Sure enough on the night of June 20, a four-man cavalry patrol saw the new pā being established here.



"The next morning they marched out with about 600 men after breakfast."

Lt Col Cliff Simons speaking at the dawn service last year. Photo / File

British soldiers surrounded the pā site and, in effect, the Māori warriors were killed in very large numbers.

Buried at Te Ranga were 109 Māori although the total is believed to be 130 as many died from injuries days later.

Thirteen British soldiers also died.

"The battle was a devastating defeat," Simons said.

"Māori had no time to prepare their defence before the British surprised them and attacked.

"In a way, it brought to an end the wider Waikato war and certainly the Tauranga campaign."

Ngāi Tamarāwaho kaumātua Peri Kohu also spoke and shared his family links to the battle.

He stood next to a photograph of his great-grandfather.

"We had the opportunity to name the longest road here Te Ranga Memorial Drive.

"Another way of enshrining the memories of what happened here and protecting it into the future, so this is never forgotten."

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber also said a short speech while Aquinas College and Taumata School shared poems.

"I look to our children and hope they bring us together and lead us to a time when we don't talk about the times we used to fight together but how we have built together," Webber said.

Bagpipes were played as wreaths were laid and a minute's silence followed.

And as the rain settled in, warm coffee was sat waiting for those who attended.